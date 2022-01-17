CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,258,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 269,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.