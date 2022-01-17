CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.41 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 535.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

U stock opened at $117.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

