CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,040,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.58.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

