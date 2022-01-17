CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,364 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,571.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.