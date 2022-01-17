CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

