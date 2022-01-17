CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 99,668 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,668 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

