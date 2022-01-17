Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 20%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36. 2,266,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,216,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$254.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

