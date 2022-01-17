Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.86% of Ciena worth $784,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ciena by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $71.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,253. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

