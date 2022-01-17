Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 143.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $397.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,660. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.90. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

