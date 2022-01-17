Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $397.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.90. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.