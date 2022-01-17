Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.44

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$14.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.57.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

