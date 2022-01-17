Citadel (CTL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $18,466.51 and approximately $17.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

