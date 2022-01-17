Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of ResMed worth $50,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $252.16 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

