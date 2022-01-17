Citigroup Inc. Buys 20,197 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $180.00 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

