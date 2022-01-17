Citigroup Inc. Has $45 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Progressive worth $45,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

