Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242,283 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $50,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.07. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

