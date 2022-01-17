Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Up 3.4%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares were up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 1,388,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,131,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTXR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

