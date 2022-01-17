Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3,889.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,383 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 349,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

