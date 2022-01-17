Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 18.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been assigned a CHF 18.80 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 19 target price on Clariant in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on Clariant in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Clariant has a 52-week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52-week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

