ClinTex CTi (CTI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $252,152.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $5.52 million and $252,152.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

