CloakCoin Price Hits $0.29 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $819.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010188 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,752,685 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

