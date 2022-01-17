Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA traded down C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$98.46. 31,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$95.99 and a one year high of C$123.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.569999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.