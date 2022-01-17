Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Cut to C$130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Cogeco stock traded up C$1.75 on Monday, hitting C$81.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$75.50 and a twelve month high of C$101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.09.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$655.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cogeco will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

