Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 391,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 117,196 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

