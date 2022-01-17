Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,300 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 74,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

