Colliers Securities Comments on Biomerica, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomerica in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.