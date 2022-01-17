Color Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $453,058.68 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $453,058.68 and $62.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00890210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00259608 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003599 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

