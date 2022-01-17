ColossusXT Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,440,615,599 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

