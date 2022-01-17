Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 952,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the last quarter.

