Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comerica by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

