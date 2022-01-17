Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.50 ($7.38).

CBK stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €7.43 ($8.44). The company had a trading volume of 4,325,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

