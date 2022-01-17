Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CBU opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

