Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.17. 101,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,230. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

