Comparing Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.43 N/A N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 2.62 -$92.49 million $0.02 2,243.00

Lulus Fashion Lounge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.13% 20.84% 0.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Chewy 1 8 11 0 2.50

Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $86.05, suggesting a potential upside of 91.82%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Chewy.

Summary

Chewy beats Lulus Fashion Lounge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

