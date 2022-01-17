Comparing Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -772.40% -187.65% ImmunityBio N/A N/A -94.39%

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 36.60 -$53.16 million ($0.36) -3.69 ImmunityBio $110,000.00 24,108.72 -$92.38 million N/A N/A

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.13%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 274.81%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

