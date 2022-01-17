Comparing Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Payoneer Global and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A PayPal 20.09% 19.75% 5.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A PayPal $21.45 billion 9.77 $4.20 billion $4.16 42.89

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 PayPal 1 9 32 0 2.74

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 104.80%. PayPal has a consensus target price of $269.92, suggesting a potential upside of 51.28%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than PayPal.

Summary

PayPal beats Payoneer Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

