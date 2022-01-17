Comparing ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and NetSol Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 7.16 $1.23 million ($0.11) -254.91 NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.85 $1.78 million $0.12 34.75

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ShotSpotter and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 83.07%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84% NetSol Technologies 2.24% 3.23% 2.30%

Volatility and Risk

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats ShotSpotter on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

