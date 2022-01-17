Compound Trading Up 0.2% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $181.26 or 0.00429094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $63.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,334,639 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

