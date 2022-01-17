Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,820,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.34.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
