Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,820,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Truist reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

