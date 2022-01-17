Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.