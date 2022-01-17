Conceal (CCX) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $24,941.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,337,509 coins and its circulating supply is 11,524,997 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

