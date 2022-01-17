Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

