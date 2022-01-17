Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,289.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.37 or 0.07607985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00354159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00924329 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00074506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00502810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00267165 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.