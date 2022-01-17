Connect Biopharma (CNTB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ: CNTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/10/2022 – Connect Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

1/6/2022 – Connect Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Connect Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $25.00.

1/4/2022 – Connect Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Get Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the third quarter worth $147,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.