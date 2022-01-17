Connectome Trading Down 20.5% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $196,522.69 and approximately $1.20 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.