Contrasting Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian N/A N/A N/A BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69%

10.1% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cian and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $54.81 million 12.13 -$8.65 million N/A N/A BlueCity $158.06 million 0.34 -$34.00 million N/A N/A

Cian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlueCity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cian and BlueCity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cian presently has a consensus target price of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 99.79%. BlueCity has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 386.11%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Cian.

Summary

Cian beats BlueCity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

