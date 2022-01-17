Contrasting DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) & Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Sonendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.53 -$83.00 million $1.90 28.39 Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Sonendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 1 3 0 2.40 Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus target price of $70.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. Sonendo has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.68%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.85% 13.05% 7.06% Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Sonendo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.