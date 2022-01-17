Contrasting Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Midwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $523.91 million 0.80 $15.17 million ($0.32) -135.94 Midwest $10.58 million 7.10 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -2.95

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Kansas City Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -0.63% -0.37% -0.06% Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kansas City Life Insurance and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midwest has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

