Contrasting Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 19.66 $33.77 million N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 3.39 $82.30 million $1.18 34.07

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 85.82%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $44.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63% Tower Semiconductor 8.97% 8.73% 6.20%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Shoals Technologies Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.