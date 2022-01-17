Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$28,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 251,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,438.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

